Wife of the late Harry M. Franzoni passed away on May 3, 2020. She is survived by her son Stephen and his wife Olga, and her grandchildren Joseph, Alex, and Ana (Frankie). She was a Baltimore native, St Dominic's and IND alumnus, and longtime employee of Cherry's Pharmacy. She volunteered for Meals on Wheels and then Levindale Hospital in her later years. As a last act of charity, she donated her body to science. An online memorial service will be held June 10th at 7:30pm. Email franzonisj-memorial@yahoo.com for the event link. Donations can be made to Levindale Hospital in lieu of flowers.



