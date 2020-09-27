1/
Frances T. Antkowiak
On September 25, 2020, Frances T. Antkowiak passed away at the age of 95. Loving sister of the late Theresa Miedzianowski, Stella Tuszynski, and Thomas, Joseph, and Frank Antkowiak; dear friend of Al Welch. Frances is predeceased by her mother Ida Antkowiak (nee Giza). She is also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Family will receive visitors at the Connelly Funeral Home of Dundalk on Monday from 2-4 & 6-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday at 10 AM at Holy Rosary Church. Interment will follow at Holy Rosary Cemetery.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Connelly Funeral Home of Dundalk - Dundalk
SEP
28
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Connelly Funeral Home of Dundalk - Dundalk
SEP
29
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Holy Rosary Church
Funeral services provided by
Connelly Funeral Home of Dundalk - Dundalk
7110 Sollers Point Rd.
Dundalk, MD 21222
410-285-2900
