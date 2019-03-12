|
|
On March 11, 2019, Frances Williams Hatcher, beloved wife of Joseph Montague Hatcher, Jr; devoted mother of Charles W. Sullivan, III (Kathy), Nancy Charlene Watts (Gary), Robin Christiana Sharp (Chris Larkins), Joseph Monte Hatcher, III (Alicia), Lisa Holle, and Debbie Bland; loving grandmother of 14; great-grandmother of 23; aunt of 15; great-aunt of 29; sister of June McCoy, Shirley Halanych, Robert Williams, and the late Harry E. Williams, Dorothy Finch, Viola Evans, and Wilbur Williams.The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 13, and Thursday, March 14, from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., 11605 Reisterstown Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117. A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 15, at 10:30 AM at Reisterstown United Methodist Church, 246 Main Street, Reisterstown, MD 21136. Interment to follow in Druid Ridge Cemetery, Baltimore, MD.In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Reisterstown United Methodist Church.Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019