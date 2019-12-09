|
|
December 8, 2019, of Lynbrook, N.Y. Beloved husband of Mary Carol (nee Russell). Loving father of Christopher and Casey Shields. Dear brother of Timothy, Sally Kaye and the late Patricia J. Shields. Reposing Macken Mortuary Rockville Centre Chapel 52 Clinton Avenue, Tuesday 6-9 pm. Private cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to Community Mainstreaming 19 Erma Avenue, Port Washington, N.Y. 11050 www.communitymainstreaming.org would be appreciated.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 9, 2019