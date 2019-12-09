Home

Macken Mortuary
52 Clinton Ave
Rockville Centre, NY 11570
(516) 766-3300
Reposing
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Macken Mortuary
52 Clinton Ave
Rockville Centre, NY 11570
Francis A. "Mike" Shields III

Francis A. "Mike" Shields III Notice
December 8, 2019, of Lynbrook, N.Y. Beloved husband of Mary Carol (nee Russell). Loving father of Christopher and Casey Shields. Dear brother of Timothy, Sally Kaye and the late Patricia J. Shields. Reposing Macken Mortuary Rockville Centre Chapel 52 Clinton Avenue, Tuesday 6-9 pm. Private cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to Community Mainstreaming 19 Erma Avenue, Port Washington, N.Y. 11050 www.communitymainstreaming.org would be appreciated.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 9, 2019
