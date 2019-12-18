Home

Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
(410) 256-3600
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
Francis Betz Notice
On December 16, 2019 Francis "Bumps" Betz passed away. He was the beloved husband of Eileen Betz (nee Alex); devoted son of the late Francis Kenneth Betz, Sr. and Florence "Sis" Betz; dear brother of Lorraine McFarland; cherished uncle of Jennifer Lacoste and Tim McFarland; also survived by his step-brother Frank Hess, his step-sister Jean Comer and their families.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit at Schimunek Funeral Home Inc., 9705 Belair Rd. Nottingham, MD 21236 on Friday from 4-8 PM, where a Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow at Gardens of Faith Memorial Park. Online condolences may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 18, 2019
