On December 16, 2019 Francis "Bumps" Betz passed away. He was the beloved husband of Eileen Betz (nee Alex); devoted son of the late Francis Kenneth Betz, Sr. and Florence "Sis" Betz; dear brother of Lorraine McFarland; cherished uncle of Jennifer Lacoste and Tim McFarland; also survived by his step-brother Frank Hess, his step-sister Jean Comer and their families.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit at Schimunek Funeral Home Inc., 9705 Belair Rd. Nottingham, MD 21236 on Friday from 4-8 PM, where a Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow at Gardens of Faith Memorial Park. Online condolences may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com.
