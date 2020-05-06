Francis Brennan
On 4/26/2020, Francis Joseph Brennan beloved husband of the late Theresa (nee Katrenic) Brennan; dear father of Mary Stotler and her husband Ronald, Francine Brennan, Judy Collins and her husband Ronald & Michael Brennan, Brother to Dorothy Browning; grandfather to Gregory, Justin, Stephanie, Kathleen, Kenneth and their spouses; great-grandfather to 10 great-grandchildren. Devoted Scoutmaster to Boy Scout Troop 730 for 45 years.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations may be made in his honor to Troop 730 and mailed to William Fleck, Scoutmaster

16 Hampshire Woods Ct. Towson, MD 21204

Published in Baltimore Sun on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
