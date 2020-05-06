On 4/26/2020, Francis Joseph Brennan beloved husband of the late Theresa (nee Katrenic) Brennan; dear father of Mary Stotler and her husband Ronald, Francine Brennan, Judy Collins and her husband Ronald & Michael Brennan, Brother to Dorothy Browning; grandfather to Gregory, Justin, Stephanie, Kathleen, Kenneth and their spouses; great-grandfather to 10 great-grandchildren. Devoted Scoutmaster to Boy Scout Troop 730 for 45 years.



A memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations may be made in his honor to Troop 730 and mailed to William Fleck, Scoutmaster



16 Hampshire Woods Ct. Towson, MD 21204



