Francis C. Pressimone, 91, passed away November 9, 2020, at Zerbe Sisters Retirement Home, Narvon, PA. His wife, Joan (Zinkand) Pressimone, died on October 2, 2008. Born in Baltimore, MD., he was a son of the late Frank and Genevieve Pressimone. He was employed by Baltimore Gas and Electric Company as a warehouseman, retiring in 1991. Francis served our nation proudly and valiantly in the U.S. Navy.
A devout Catholic, Francis was an active member of St. Benedicts Roman Catholic Church, Mohnton, PA. His family and faith were always paramount to him, and he cherished his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was an avid reader enjoying WWII non-fiction and was seen almost daily at Barnes and Noble. Francis also loved duckpin bowling, often traveling to Baltimore to play with his team.
He is survived by two sons, John Michael, (Catherine) Pressimone, Cleveland, OH and Joseph Frank, (Debbie) Pressimone, Liberty, NC; two siblings, Donald (Loretta, deceased) Pressimone, Sykesville, MD and Mary (Edwin, deceased) Lewin, Columbia, MD. Thirteen grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren also survives him.
A visitation will be Tuesday, November 17, 2020, from 6 to 7 p.m. with Prayer Service to follow at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., 739 Penn Ave., West Reading, PA. A visitation will be Wednesday, November 18, 2020, from 10 to 11 a.m. with A Mass of Christian Burial to follow at Our Lady of Victory Parish, 4414 Wilkens Ave, Baltimore, MD 21229. Burial will be at Loudon Park Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, contributions may be made at St. Benedict Roman Catholic Church, 2020 Chestnut Hill Rd, Mohnton, PA 19540. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com
