Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leonard J. Ruck Funeral Home, Inc. - Baltimore
5305 Harford Road
Baltimore, MD 21214
410-426-1517
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Leonard J. Ruck Funeral Home, Inc. - Baltimore
5305 Harford Road
Baltimore, MD 21214
View Map
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Leonard J. Ruck Funeral Home, Inc. - Baltimore
5305 Harford Road
Baltimore, MD 21214
View Map
Vigil
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
3:30 PM
Leonard J. Ruck Funeral Home, Inc. - Baltimore
5305 Harford Road
Baltimore, MD 21214
View Map
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Leonard J. Ruck Funeral Home, Inc. - Baltimore
5305 Harford Road
Baltimore, MD 21214
View Map
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Leonard J. Ruck Funeral Home, Inc. - Baltimore
5305 Harford Road
Baltimore, MD 21214
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Anthony of Padua Church
4414 Frankford Avenue
Baltimore, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Francis Simon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francis C. Simon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Francis C. Simon Notice
On January 26, 2020, Francis C. "Frank" Simon, beloved husband for 59 years to Mary Clare (nee Boyle) loving father of Joseph Simon (Beverly), Christopher Simon (Carla), Kathleen Barthol (Jim), James Simon (Ashley) and Patricia Bobbitt (Dave). He is also survived by ten grandchildren and three sisters.

A Vigil Service will be held at the family owned Leonard J. Ruck, Inc. Funeral Home, 5305 Harford Road (at Echodale) Wednesday 3:30 PM. A Mass of Resurrection will be held at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 4414 Frankford Avenue Baltimore, MD 21206 Friday 11 AM. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. Friends may call Wednesday and Thursday 3-5 and 7-9 PM. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the above church
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Francis's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -