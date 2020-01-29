|
|
On January 26, 2020, Francis C. "Frank" Simon, beloved husband for 59 years to Mary Clare (nee Boyle) loving father of Joseph Simon (Beverly), Christopher Simon (Carla), Kathleen Barthol (Jim), James Simon (Ashley) and Patricia Bobbitt (Dave). He is also survived by ten grandchildren and three sisters.
A Vigil Service will be held at the family owned Leonard J. Ruck, Inc. Funeral Home, 5305 Harford Road (at Echodale) Wednesday 3:30 PM. A Mass of Resurrection will be held at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 4414 Frankford Avenue Baltimore, MD 21206 Friday 11 AM. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. Friends may call Wednesday and Thursday 3-5 and 7-9 PM. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the above church
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 29, 2020