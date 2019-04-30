Home

Francis Cermatori Jr.

Francis Cermatori Jr. Notice
Services in Maryland - A Memorial Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 7, 2019, from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm & 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm with a Celebration of Frank's Life at 6:00pm at Eline Funeral Home, 2901 Bloom Rd, Finksburg, MD. Services in New Jersey - A Mass will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at 11:00 am at the Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church - 400 Maywood Ave, Maywood, NJ, followed by interment in Holy Cross Cemetery - 340 Ridge Rd, North Arlington, NJ. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to the Parkinson's Disease Foundation, 1359 Broadway, Suite 1509, New York, NY 10018.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 30 to May 2, 2019
