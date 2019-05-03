On April 27, 2019 Francis "Betty" D'Apice (nee McNamara) beloved wife of the late Anthony Nicholas D'Apice, Sr.; devoted mother of Anthony N. D'Apice, Jr. and his wife Kathleen, Lawrence D'Apice, Patricia A. DiPasquale and her husband Bernard, III, Nicholas D'Apice and his partner Denise Hoffman; loving grandmother of Angela D'Apice, Nicholas D'Apice, Brandon D'Apice, Brian D'Apice, Brent D'Apice, Bernie DiPasquale, IV, Christy Brown, Matthew DiPasquale, Lindsay Matthews (Scott), Jessica D'Apice, Michelle D'Apice and Sarah D'Apice; dear great-grandmother of Joseph DiPasquale, Gabriella DiPasquale, Carson Brown, Hudson Brown, Bryndon Matthews and Cameron Matthews.Friends may call at the family-owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. 1050 York Road (at beltway exit 26) on Sunday, May 5 from 2 to 6 PM where a funeral service will be held on Monday, May 6 at 10 AM. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. Please consider a donation, in lieu of flowers, to Johns Hopkins University to benefit the Brain Science Institute. Please make your checks payable to Johns Hopkins University, and in the memo line write: BSI. Checks should be mailed to: Johns Hopkins Department of Neurology and Brain Sciences, 550 N. Broadway, Suite 731, Baltimore, Md. 21205. If you prefer to make a gift online, do so at: https://secure.jhu.edu/form/neuro and indicate the gift is for the Brain Science Institue. Thank you,The family of Francis "Betty" D'Apice Published in Baltimore Sun on May 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary