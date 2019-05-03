|
On April 27, 2019 Francis "Betty" D'Apice (nee McNamara) beloved wife of the late Anthony Nicholas D'Apice, Sr.; devoted mother of Anthony N. D'Apice, Jr. and his wife Kathleen, Lawrence D'Apice, Patricia A. DiPasquale and her husband Bernard, III, Nicholas D'Apice and his partner Denise Hoffman; loving grandmother of Angela D'Apice, Nicholas D'Apice, Brandon D'Apice, Brian D'Apice, Brent D'Apice, Bernie DiPasquale, IV, Christy Brown, Matthew DiPasquale, Lindsay Matthews (Scott), Jessica D'Apice, Michelle D'Apice and Sarah D'Apice; dear great-grandmother of Joseph DiPasquale, Gabriella DiPasquale, Carson Brown, Hudson Brown, Bryndon Matthews and Cameron Matthews.Friends may call at the family-owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. 1050 York Road (at beltway exit 26) on Sunday, May 5 from 2 to 6 PM where a funeral service will be held on Monday, May 6 at 10 AM. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. Please consider a donation, in lieu of flowers, to Johns Hopkins University to benefit the Brain Science Institute. Please make your checks payable to Johns Hopkins University, and in the memo line write: BSI. Checks should be mailed to: Johns Hopkins Department of Neurology and Brain Sciences, 550 N. Broadway, Suite 731, Baltimore, Md. 21205. If you prefer to make a gift online, do so at: https://secure.jhu.edu/form/neuro and indicate the gift is for the Brain Science Institue. Thank you,The family of Francis "Betty" D'Apice
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 3, 2019