Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
Resources
More Obituaries for Francis D'Apice
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francis "Betty" D'Apice

Notice Condolences Flowers

Francis "Betty" D'Apice Notice
On April 27, 2019 Francis "Betty" D'Apice (nee McNamara) beloved wife of the late Anthony Nicholas D'Apice, Sr.; devoted mother of Anthony N. D'Apice, Jr. and his wife Kathleen, Lawrence D'Apice, Patricia A. DiPasquale and her husband Bernard, III, Nicholas D'Apice and his partner Denise Hoffman; loving grandmother of Angela D'Apice, Nicholas D'Apice, Brandon D'Apice, Brian D'Apice, Brent D'Apice, Bernie DiPasquale, IV, Christy Brown, Matthew DiPasquale, Lindsay Matthews (Scott), Jessica D'Apice, Michelle D'Apice and Sarah D'Apice; dear great-grandmother of Joseph DiPasquale, Gabriella DiPasquale, Carson Brown, Hudson Brown, Bryndon Matthews and Cameron Matthews.Friends may call at the family-owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. 1050 York Road (at beltway exit 26) on Sunday, May 5 from 2 to 6 PM where a funeral service will be held on Monday, May 6 at 10 AM. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. Please consider a donation, in lieu of flowers, to Johns Hopkins University to benefit the Brain Science Institute. Please make your checks payable to Johns Hopkins University, and in the memo line write: BSI. Checks should be mailed to: Johns Hopkins Department of Neurology and Brain Sciences, 550 N. Broadway, Suite 731, Baltimore, Md. 21205. If you prefer to make a gift online, do so at: https://secure.jhu.edu/form/neuro and indicate the gift is for the Brain Science Institue. Thank you,The family of Francis "Betty" D'Apice
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
Download Now