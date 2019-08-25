|
|
On August 20, 2019, Dr. Francis Dallos Milligan, 87, beloved husband of Elizabeth Ann Milligan; devoted son of the late William and Amy Milligan; loving father of Peter Milligan and his wife Liz, Chris Milligan and his partner Dean Pittman, and Mark Milligan; cherished grandfather of Ava, Gabriel and Margaret Milligan, and Luke Milligan.
Memorial services will be private. If desired, memorial donations may be sent to Johns Hopkins University, "GI Innovation Fund in Memoriam of Dr. Francis D. Milligan", Johns Hopkins University Department of Medicine, 5200 Eastern Avenue, MFL Center Tower, Suite 354, Baltimore, MD 21224-2735, ATTN: Monica M. Butta.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 25, 2019