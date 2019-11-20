Home

Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Star of the Sea Church
Baltimore, MD
Francis David Marx
On November 18th, 2019, Francis David Marx, born October 18th, 1924 in Baltimore, MD passed peacefully at Gilchrist Hospice in Towson, MD at the age of 95, surrounded by family. He is preceded in death by his parents; Marie Constance and Eugene H. Marx, his brothers James Walter Marx and Edward Ignacious Marx and the love of his life Irma Eileen Marx (née Hunt).

He is survived by his three children; Bonnie Markell and her husband Charles Markell III, Debbie Ridout and Joseph Marx. He is also survived by his brother Eugene Arthur Marx and his wife Mary Marx, his brother in-laws William Hunt, and Owen Hunt and his wife Joyce Hunt. He leaves behind seven grandchildren; Matija and her husband Christopher Burtis, Melissa and her husband Daniel Inches, Elizabeth and her husband Jeff Gredlein, Caroline and her husband William Ruhl, David Jones, Kate Marx and her wife Jesse Dowell, and Ashley Ridout. Francis is also survived by twelve great grandchildren; Maxwell and Isaac Burtis, Scarlett and Julian Inches, Colbie, William and Wyatt Ruhl, David Jones III, Austin Ackwood, and Anna, Elaina, and Lilly Gredlein.

The family will receive visitors at the Ruck Towson Funeral Home on Friday November 22nd from 7-9pm. A catholic funeral mass will be Saturday November 23rd at 11am at St. Mary's Star of the Sea Church in Baltimore, followed by a burial at Glen Haven Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Gilchrist Hospice.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 20, 2019
