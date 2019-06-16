|
Engleman , Francis
On June 13th, 2019 Francis "Frank" Engleman; Beloved husband of Patricia A. Engleman (Nee Schisler); Loving father of Stacy Matheny and her husband Kevin and Christa Zalewski and her husband Greg; Cherished grandfather of Garrett, Kyle, Megan and Lauren; Dear brother of Edward Engleman and his companion Phyllis and the late Theresa Lawrence.
Funeral from the family owned Bruzdzinski Funeral Home P. A. at 1407 Old Eastern Avenue, Essex at route 702 (beltway exit 36) on Tuesday at 9:15 am. Mass of Christian Burial in Saint Joseph Fullerton Church 8420 Belair Road Nottingham, Maryland 21236 at 10 am. Interment Oak Lawn Cemetery. Visitation on Monday from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 pm. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in Frank's name to the PO Box 758517 Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517.
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 16, 2019