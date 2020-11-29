On November 24, 2020 Francis (Frank) Joseph Falkenhan loving son of the late Katie M and Casper J Falkenhan. Devoted father of Deborah and grandfather of Tyler. Brother of the late Kate, Bill, Cas, Marie, and Alice. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.



Interment will be private and a memorial service will be planned post covid. Those desiring to make expressions of sympathy may do so by making a donation in Frank's name to the Hampden Family Center. 1104 W 36th St, Baltimore, MD 21211.



