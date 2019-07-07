Home

Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Parkville
8800 Harford Road
Parkville, MD 21234
(410) 665-9444
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Parkville
8800 Harford Road
Parkville, MD 21234
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Parkville
8800 Harford Road
Parkville, MD 21234
Liturgy
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Isaac Jogues Church
Francis Gerard Eckhardt

Francis Gerard Eckhardt Notice
On July 3, 2019; Francis G. Eckhardt age 89 of Parkville; beloved husband of the late Patricia Eckhardt; father of Kathleen M. Crooks and husband David, Ann L. Martin and husband Raymond, Mary Beth Wilker and husband Ronnie; cherished grandfather of Samantha and Kelly.

Family and friends will honor Francis life at the Evans Life Celebration Home-8800 Harford Road-Parkville on Tuesday, July 9 from 3-5 & 7-9 PM. A funeral liturgy will be held 10:30 AM Wednesday at St. Isaac Jogues Church. Interment Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 7, 2019
