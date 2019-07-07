|
On July 3, 2019; Francis G. Eckhardt age 89 of Parkville; beloved husband of the late Patricia Eckhardt; father of Kathleen M. Crooks and husband David, Ann L. Martin and husband Raymond, Mary Beth Wilker and husband Ronnie; cherished grandfather of Samantha and Kelly.
Family and friends will honor Francis life at the Evans Life Celebration Home-8800 Harford Road-Parkville on Tuesday, July 9 from 3-5 & 7-9 PM. A funeral liturgy will be held 10:30 AM Wednesday at St. Isaac Jogues Church. Interment Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 7, 2019