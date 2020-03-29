|
Francis J. Dabkowski "Frank" passed away on March 23, 2020 at the age of 90; beloved husband of Angela Dabkowski (nee Kolakowski) for 67 years; devoted father of Mark Dabkowski and his wife Nancy, Denise Douglas and her late husband Joseph, Kenneth Dabkowski and his wife Jo Ann, and Steven Dabkowski and his wife Bonnie. Survived by 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Frank was a longtime member of the Church of the Resurrection in Ellicott City. He was U.S. Marine Corp Veteran, a graduate of Mount Saint Joseph High School and the University of Baltimore. After many years with Maryland Casualty Co. (American General Insurance) where he rose to Vice President of General Services, he continued his career as the Director of Property Management for McCormick Properties before moving to McCormick Company from whom he retired. Frank was a past president of BOMA Baltimore.
Funeral Services and interment are private. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 29, 2020