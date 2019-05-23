Francis John "Frank" Wojcik Sr., age 86, of Bel Air, MD passed away on May 19, 2019 at his home. Born in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of Peter and Katherine (Majka) Wojcik and husband of Nancy (Griest) Wojcik. Frank served in the Maryland Air National Guard and U.S. Navy, and retired from the U.S. Merchant Marines in 1993 after traveling the world. He was a member of the American Legion. He also worked for several years at Martin-Marietta, Bendix Aviation, and Westinghouse as a radar and electronics technician. During his retirement years, Frank became well-known locally for his lawn tractor repair skills. Frank greatly enjoyed visits from family and friends, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren at holidays. He was a proud Baltimore Colts fan.In addition to his wife of 62 years, he is survived by daughter, Anita (Bernard) Guidos; sons Francis "John" Jr. (Dawn), Walter (Alicia), William (Grace), Brian (Donna), and Jason (Doug); six grandsons, Nathaniel, Daniel, Joshua, Jonathan, Judah, and Oliver; six granddaughters, Sarah, Rachel, Rebecca, Rhema, Evelyn, and Julie; great-granddaughters Haley, Emmie, and Magnolia; great-grandsons Abram and Hugo; sister, Charlotte Groves; brother, Robert (Elizabeth) McCallister; and dear friends Jim, Diana, and Dominic. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his step-father, William McCallister; sisters Barbara Kazrowski, Irene Davis, and Bernadine Link; and brothers Bernard, George, and Raymond (who was his twin).Services will be private.Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com. Published in Baltimore Sun from May 23 to May 24, 2019