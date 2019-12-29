Home

Immanuel Lutheran Church
5701 Loch Raven Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21239
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
1:00 PM
Immanuel Lutheran Church
5701 Loch Raven Boulevard
Baltimore, MD
View Map
Francis Leroy "Reds" "Lee" Noel

Francis Leroy "Reds" "Lee" Noel Notice
Suddenly, on December 23, 2019, Francis L. Noel, age 88, beloved husband of Lillian Brodowski Noel; devoted father of Ellen A. Noel and Mark W. Noel and wife Monique; loving Opa of Joshua, Brianna and Denise Noel; brother of the late Catherine Foote, Dorothy Snively and Claude Noel; and cherished uncle of many nieces and nephews. Mr. Noel died at the home of his son in Marshfield, MA, where the family had gathered for Christmas.

A memorial service will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 5701 Loch Raven Boulevard, Baltimore. MD, 21239, on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at 1:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial offerings may be sent to Immanuel Lutheran Church or .
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 29, 2019
