Suddenly, on December 23, 2019, Francis L. Noel, age 88, beloved husband of Lillian Brodowski Noel; devoted father of Ellen A. Noel and Mark W. Noel and wife Monique; loving Opa of Joshua, Brianna and Denise Noel; brother of the late Catherine Foote, Dorothy Snively and Claude Noel; and cherished uncle of many nieces and nephews. Mr. Noel died at the home of his son in Marshfield, MA, where the family had gathered for Christmas.
A memorial service will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 5701 Loch Raven Boulevard, Baltimore. MD, 21239, on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at 1:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial offerings may be sent to Immanuel Lutheran Church or .
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 29, 2019