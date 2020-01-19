|
Francis M. White of Timonium, Maryland, passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at the age of 91. Beloved husband of the late Dolores F. (nee George) White; devoted father of Michael White and his wife Marilyn, Terrie Oster and her husband Kevin and Susan Kirby and her husband Brian. Also survived by 6 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
A Memorial Service with Military Honors will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Grace Lutheran Church, 8601 Valleyfield Rd. Lutherville, MD 21093 beginning at 11:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, please remember Francis with memorial contributions payable to The Department of Maryland American Legion designated to The Children and Youth Committee, 101 N. Gay Street, Room E, Baltimore, MD 21202. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 19, 2020