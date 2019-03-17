Home

On March 14, 2019, Francis Marie Kaiss (nee Haines), beloved wife of the late Robert E. Kaiss, Sr.; loving mother of Joan K. Wiley and her husband Ralph, Patricia M. Lutz and Robert E. Kaiss, Jr. and his wife Linda. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. Friends may call at the family owned Leonard J. Ruck, Inc. Funeral Home, 5305 Harford Road (at Echodale) Tuesday 2-4 and 6-8 PM where funeral services will be held Wednesday 10AM. Interment Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery. www.RuckFuneralHomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 17, 2019
