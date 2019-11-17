Home

Francis Maurice White Notice
On Tuesday, November 12, 2019 Francis M. White age 91 of Timonium, MD. Beloved husband of the late Dolores F. (nee George) White; devoted father of Michael White and his wife Marilyn, Terrie Oster and her husband Kevin and Susan Kirby and her husband Brian. Also survived by 6 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

A Memorial Service with Military Honors is being planned for a future date. In lieu of flowers, please remember Francis with memorial contributions payable to The Department of Maryland American Legion designated to The Children and Youth Committee, 101 N. Gay Street, Room E, Baltimore, MD 21202. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 17, 2019
