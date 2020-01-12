Home

Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc.
1630 Edmondson Ave
Catonsville, MD 21228
(410) 744-8600
Francis McKinney-Votta Notice
On January 5, 2020; CAROLE MCKINNEY-VOTTA passed away quietly at home surrounded by family. She is survived by her loving husband Francis X. Votta and his family; daughters, Cathy Anderson and LouAnn Miller; sons, Brian and John McKinney; and grandchildren and great grandchildren. Carole was preceded in death by her son Robert Fitch.

Services are private. Interment will happen at a later date with her husband, Francis Votta, in a military cemetery. Arrangements by Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to , 1140 W. Jackson Blvd, Chicago, IL 60607.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 12, 2020
