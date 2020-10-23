1/1
FRANCIS "BUZZ" O'CONNOR
On Wednesday, October 21, 2020, FRANCIS "BUZZ" O'CONNOR, beloved husband of the late Marie F. O'Connor (nee Licharowicz), loving son of the late Francis J. & Dorothy E. O'Connor, devoted brother of Helen Iardella & her late husband Richard, and the late Mary Kappel and Dorothy Bottiger, dear uncle of Linda A. Carlini & her husband Ronald, great uncle of Matthew Carlini & his companion Lynsey, and Erin Carlini & her husband John Bonvechio. Frank is also survived by other loving relatives and friends.

Visiting hours at Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A., 1201 Dundalk Avenue on Sunday, October 25, 2020, from 2 until 6 P.M. Christian Wake Service on Sunday at 3 P.M. Funeral Mass in St. Mark's Church, Fallston, on Monday at 12 Noon. Interment in St. Joseph Church Cemetery, Fullerton. www.KFHPA.com

Published in Baltimore Sun from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A.
OCT
25
Wake
03:00 PM
Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A.
OCT
26
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
St. Mark's Church
Funeral services provided by
Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A.
1201 Dundalk Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21222
410-633-0000
