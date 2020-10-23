On Wednesday, October 21, 2020, FRANCIS "BUZZ" O'CONNOR, beloved husband of the late Marie F. O'Connor (nee Licharowicz), loving son of the late Francis J. & Dorothy E. O'Connor, devoted brother of Helen Iardella & her late husband Richard, and the late Mary Kappel and Dorothy Bottiger, dear uncle of Linda A. Carlini & her husband Ronald, great uncle of Matthew Carlini & his companion Lynsey, and Erin Carlini & her husband John Bonvechio. Frank is also survived by other loving relatives and friends.
Visiting hours at Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A., 1201 Dundalk Avenue on Sunday, October 25, 2020, from 2 until 6 P.M. Christian Wake Service on Sunday at 3 P.M. Funeral Mass in St. Mark's Church, Fallston, on Monday at 12 Noon. Interment in St. Joseph Church Cemetery, Fullerton. www.KFHPA.com