Frank Paul Galeone, 89, of Timonium, died peacefully on August 25, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on January 23, 1931 to Rita DeVittorio and Angelo Galeone, who emmigrated from Taranto, Italy in the 1920's, settling in an Italian enclave in Philadelphia. When his father, a tool & dye maker, got a job at Glenn L. Martin Company in 1942, the family relocated to Baltimore. Frank attended St. Elizabeth's School and Poly, graduating in 1949. Frank was devoted to his faith, saying the rosary daily and attending daily mass. Frank's devotion to God, and his Catholic faith, was evident at a young age and would sustain him through his life.



Frank was drafted in the Army and served in the Korean war. He received undergraduate and graduate degrees in Math and Education from Towson College and Loyola University, while simultaneously working for various photographers, learning the trade. After graduating in 1958, Frank taught math at both public and private schools, while working to expand his photography business.



In July 1959, he met his future wife. Elaine Noiseux, on the beach at Cape Cod. Months later, they got engaged and they wed in June of 1960. Soon after they were married, they founded the Galeone Married Couples Retreat at Manresa on the Severn. Frank started his teaching job at City College, his wife worked as a nursing instructor at Union Memorial Hospital, and they raised 5 children. In addition to his teaching job, Frank worked as head of the Math Department at Cardinal Gibbons High School. During this time, his photography business started to grow, leading him to eventually leave teaching and pursue his business dream. He combined his love of teaching, with his passion for photography, to start F. Paul Galeone Photographers, which has been serving area Catholic, private and city high schools for over 50 years. His wife, several of his children and his sisters joined him in the business and together, with many life-long employees, they continue to serve the community. One of Frank's favorite events, was the annual Christmas party he threw for his entire work family, filled with laughter, live music who played his favorite Frank Sinatra songs, dancing, food and fun. He highly valued his employees and treated them like family.



Frank took his children to Mass daily from the time they made their First Holy Communion until they left for college. The faith he instilled in his children is stil evident today. He and his wife have been daily communicants at St. Joseph Parish and were volunteers in various programs. Frank was charismatic, kind, selfless, and generous, always putting his family and friends before himself. Frank touched so many people and he will be greatly missed by everyone that knew him. He touched so many people, and he will be greatly missed by everyone that knew him. He is survived by his wife, Elaine, of sixty years, his children, John Galeone, Joseph Galeone, MaryElaine Galeone, Annemarie Galeone and Christine Galeone Boussy, his sisters, Rosemarie Sterner and Elisa Lemonds and a brother, Bishop Victor Galeone, 11 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. His brother Michael Galeone preceded him in death.



