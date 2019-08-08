Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Oak Crest Chapel
8820 Walther Blvd.
On July 25, 2019, Francis Roger Hagan, Jr., 85 of Parkville, Maryland; beloved husband of Anne M. Hagan; son of the late Francis Roger Hagan, Sr. and Cecelia Hagan (nee Zelaznicki); devoted father of Jeffrey R. Hagan and his wife Christine; loving grandfather of Katherine J. Hagan and Matthew R. Hagan; dear brother of James Hagan, John Hagan and the late Mary Breslin and Carole Protani.

Family and friends will honor and celebrate Francis's life with a memorial service at Oak Crest Chapel, 8820 Walther Blvd. on Saturday, August 10th at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Oak Crest Benevolent Fund. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 8, 2019
