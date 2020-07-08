On July 3, 2020 Francis R. "Obie" O'Brien, beloved husband of the late Louise T. O'Brien (nee Helewicz); loving father of Dennis O'Brien and wife Linda, Kevin O'Brien, Joyce Pyzik and husband Joseph; cherished grandfather of Kevin, Shana and husband Jono, Anastasia, Robert, Craig and wife Ashley; dear brother of Anne O'Brien.
Visitation in St. Casimir Church, Friday July 10, 9:15 to 9:45am with Funeral Mass at 10am, followed by interment in Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Semper Fi Fund or Special Olympics
