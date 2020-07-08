1/
Francis R. O'Brien
On July 3, 2020 Francis R. "Obie" O'Brien, beloved husband of the late Louise T. O'Brien (nee Helewicz); loving father of Dennis O'Brien and wife Linda, Kevin O'Brien, Joyce Pyzik and husband Joseph; cherished grandfather of Kevin, Shana and husband Jono, Anastasia, Robert, Craig and wife Ashley; dear brother of Anne O'Brien.

Visitation in St. Casimir Church, Friday July 10, 9:15 to 9:45am with Funeral Mass at 10am, followed by interment in Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Semper Fi Fund or Special Olympics. Visit goncefuneralservice.com

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
09:15 - 09:45 AM
St. Casimir Church
JUL
10
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Casimir Church
