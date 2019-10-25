|
Francis Robert Santilli, age 84, went home to be with the Lord suddenly on October 18, 2019.
Born in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of Benjamin and Inez Santilli. He was the beloved husband of Annamarie Santilli (nee Baronella) for 61 years and the cherished father of Thomas Santilli and his wife Natasha; his daughter Victoria Ferguson and three cherished grandchildren, Emily Ferrell, Cole Ferguson and Kylie Ferguson.
Frank was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a travel agent for over 45 years operating his own agency. He was the supreme professional and loved by many clients. We have many precious memories of trips together as a family. His greatest joy in life was being a grandfather.
He is also survived by his sister Jeannette Hudak and husband John, brother Richard Santilli and many nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Merinda Hay.
All services will be private.
Arrangements are under the loving care of McComas Funeral Home. Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 25, 2019