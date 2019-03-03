|
Francis Thomas Ciesla 69, lost his 46 month battle with renal cell carcinoma on February 17, 2019; surrounded by his loving family. Born to Gilbert and Bertha Ciesla, he was a lifetime Baltimore resident. He attended Shrine of the Little Flower, Archbishop Curley High School and Towson State University. Frank began his 35 year banking career at Maryland National Bank, and retired from the MECU. He loved Rehoboth Beach, was an avid sports fan, enjoyed cigars and golfing. In his later years his great nieces and nephews gave him much joy. He is survived by Nancy his loving wife of 42 years, son Scott, brother Dennis, and sister Sharon Griffen.Frank requested memorial contributions be made to Lombard Cancer Center for renal cancer research . https://lombardi.georgetown.edu/giving
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 3, 2019