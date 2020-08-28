1/
Francis W. Kuchta
FRANCIS WALTER KUCHTA, P.E. former Director of Public Works for the City of Baltimore died on August 22, 2020 at Lorien Mays Chapel. He was 98 years old, lived in Towson and was a parishioner at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church for 70 years. Born and raised in East Baltimore he was a 1941 graduate of the Baltimore Polytechnic Institute. After serving three years in the U.S. Army Infantry during World War II, one year of which was spent in the European Theater of Operations, he received the Combat Infantryman's Badge, four battle stars, Purple Heart and Bronze Star. He returned home to attend Johns Hopkins University and received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Civil Engineering. He began his career with the City of Baltimore in 1947. He retired as Director of Public Works in 1988 after 40 years of service.

He had a wonderful marriage of 62 years to the late Josephine Anna Kerner, also of East Baltimore, he is survived by his son Robert Francis Kuchta and late wife Heather, son Bernard William Kuchta and wife Teresa, his daughter, Mary Jo Sheckells and husband Richard, his grandchildren Curt Robert Kuchta and wife Elizabeth, Stephen Thomas Kuchta and wife Melissa, Matthew Bernard Kuchta and wife Tara, Christina Lynn Brandt and husband Brian, Timothy Francis Sheckells and wife Chelsea; 9 great-grandchildren and his brother Bernard Frank Kuchta and sister the late Rita Josephine Kuchta.

Family and friends may call at The Johnson-Fosbrink Funeral Home P.A., 8521 Loch Raven Blvd. (beltway exit 29B) on Sunday, August 30th from 2 to 6 p.m. All are invited to attend a Funeral Mass in The Church of the Immaculate Heart of Mary on Monday, August 31st at 9a.m. Interment with Military Honors to follow at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be sent to www.jfhmd.com.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
30
Calling hours
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Johnson-Fosbrink Funeral Home
AUG
31
Funeral Mass
09:00 AM
The Church of the Immaculate Heart of Mary
August 25, 2020
We can't even begin to express our sympathy to you and your family.You are all in our thoughts and prayers!!
