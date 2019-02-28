|
Walsh- Francis D. of Wilmington, MA formerly of Reading MA, Laurel MD, and Glen NH passed away peacefully on February 20, 2019. He was the beloved husband of 70 years to the late Clara J. Walsh. Devoted father of James Walsh and his companion Kristin Cohan, Saco ME; Dave Walsh and his wife Donna, Reading, MA; Janet Hogan and her husband Kevin, New Smyrna Beach FL; and Laura Dobrzykowski and her husband Ken, Olney, MD. Cherished brother and son, Frank was the youngest of 6 children of Jeremiah and Mary Walsh. Loving grandfather of 12 and great grandfather of 9. A Mass of Christian Burial was held for Francis in St. Athanasius Church Reading, MA on February 26, 2019. Burial was at Wood End Cemetery, Reading, MA. Francis was a veteran of WW II US Army. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to www.woundedwarriorsfamilysupport.org or Hospice Services of Massachusetts, 391 Broadway Street, Everett, MA 02149.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 28, 2019