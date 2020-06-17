Francis Welsh Jr.
Francis James Welsh, Jr., of Arnold, passed away on June 12, 2020. Francis served in the U.S. Marine Corps and received a Purple Heart for wounds sustained in combat during the Vietnam War. Loving husband to Sally Lowe; father to Lindsay Welsh; step-father to Casey Lowe Harlowe and Chris Lowe; and brother to Thomas Welsh, Charles "Bunky" Welsh and William Welsh. Visitation will be on Wednesday, July 1 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm at Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home, Severna Park, MD. The memorial service will be private. Burial will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, at https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/

Published in Baltimore Sun from Jun. 17 to Jun. 30, 2020.
