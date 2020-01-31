|
Francis "Frank" X. Hannon Jr., 67, of Halethorpe, MD, died January 28, 2020, at Hospice of the Chesapeake in Pasadena, MD.
Frank was born January 30, 1952, in Baltimore, Maryland to Frank Sr. and Dorothy (Kaehler) Hannon.
He attended Catonsville High School graduating in 1971.
After high school Frank worked for his uncle roofing until obtaining a job with Anne Arundel County Fire Department. He loved the fire department and the many friends he made. He considered them all his brothers. He was awarded two Fire Fighter of the Year Awards for rescuing a 3 year old boy from a fire, He was awarded a cash prize and photo in Fire House Magazine. He ended his career after 31 years at Maryland City Volunteer Fire Department.
Frank spent his first retirement years caring for his parents. He so appreciated their sacrifices for him that it was not obligation just pure love.
After the passing of his parents he was able to travel with his wife to Alaska, Ireland and many other trips and cruises. Lastly a lifetime dream to go to Notre Dame in South Bend, IN.
He enjoyed playing and coaching his daughter's softball teams, fishing anywhere anytime and playing golf in his Carroll Park, MD Tuesday night league. He enjoyed his family and his time with family in Stuart, Florida.
His was definitely a life well lived.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years Carlene Zeigler Hannon, his daughter Katie C. Hannon, sisters and their spouses, Patricia Lambis, Jane Hayes (Matt), and Colleen Haspert (John) , Sister-In-Law Demma Zeigler Bailey (Ray). As well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends, Patty and Richard Grace and family.
He was preceded in death by his father, Francis X. Hannon, Sr. and his mother Dorothy H. Hannon (Kaehler).
Arrangements are with the Candle Light Funeral Home, 1835 Frederick Rd in Catonsville, Maryland. Viewing Feb. 2nd 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm.
A Catholic mass will be held at St. Mark's Chapel, 30 Melvin Ave., Catonsville, MD Feb. 3rd at 10am.
Interment at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens 2150 Mount View Rd., Marriottsville, MD 21104 following the mass.
For more information please visit, www.candlelightfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 31, 2020