Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Francis Moan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rev. Francis X. Moan SJ


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rev. Francis X. Moan SJ Notice
Moan, Rev. Francis X., SJ, 93, died on April 17, 2020 in Wynnewood, PA. He was son of the late Francis M. Moan and Emma T. Keenan. Survived by a large and loving extended family; his brother, William, and sister, Doris Woods who died in 2015. Among many assignments, Father was a notable classics teacher at St. Joseph's Prep in Philadelphia, Headmaster at both Loyola Blakefield in Towson, MD, and St. Xavier High School in Cincinnati, OH. He as a strong advocate for refugees through the 90's and beyond until his retirement and final mission of prayer for the Church and Society of Jesus at Manresa Hall in Philadelphia. Private funeral services. Interment at the Jesuit Cemetery, Woodstock, MD. Additional information at www.dinanfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Francis's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -