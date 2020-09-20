Died 9/16/2020 at Stella Maris Hospice, Timonium MD at age 97. Born on 7/19/1923 to Mary King (nee Holl) and Vincent King in their home at 212 N. Linwood Avenue, Francis was the 7th of 8 children. He attended St. Elizabeth's Catholic school, learning the saxophone there, and was a proud graduate of Mount St. Joseph's High School in 1941.



After high school Francis (Fran, Franny) made his living as a musician including playing for Burlesque shows while still a teen. Enlisting in the Navy in Nov 1942 at age 19 he was assigned as a Musician 2nd Class to the USS Yorktown Aircraft Carrier, sailing on it's maiden voyage through the Panama Canal to the Pacific front. His duties included battle stations, but also playing the sax to entertain the sailors and visiting brass. After multiple battles and the end of WWII he was honorably discharged in Dec 1945.



In Baltimore he pursued his music career, attending the Peabody Institute briefly. He met Margaret (Peggy) Costello as she was finishing nurses training at Mercy Hospital. They married in May 1947, living first in Fells Point before purchasing a row house in Knettishaw/Loch Raven Village, Baltimore County. They had 4 children and lived in the area until their divorce in 1982.



Francis met Judith (Judi) Redding Campbell working at the John H. Hampshire Co. and they married in 1983. They had 2 children, living first in a home facing Patterson Park, and then a home in Forest Hills near Bel Air, MD. They divorced in 1994.



He worked in sales for several area firms but his career in music was his source of true pride, and included playing in ensembles for visiting greats such as Tony Bennett and Judy Garland. He played with the Zim Zemarel and George Hipp bands and also founded a 16 piece jazz band with Abraham Guard (The King-Guard Orchestra) playing at many gala affairs in the Balto area. He played at multiple Presidential Inaugural balls and continued to play for pleasure throughout his life including at his 90th birthday celebration.



Francis was the last of his family's generation. He is survived by his six children and their partners: Gregory King (Timothy Smith), Christine King (recently deceased Josephine Ryan), Rosemary King (Steven Brown), Lawrence King (Jeanne King), Brendan King (Ya-Jiun Tsai), and Megan Hopkin (Brian Hopkin), 10 grandchildren, and 12 great grandchildren.



No memorial service is planned. Donations to Stella Maris in his name are appreciated.



