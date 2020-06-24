Francis Xavier Sweeney
On Monday, June 22, 2020, Francis Xavier Sweeney peacefully passed away. He was the beloved husband of Judith Sweeney (nee Dougherty); devoted father of Ronald DiFatta and his wife Cheryl and Millard DiFatta, loving grandfather of Christopher DiFatta, cherished great grandfather of Christopher and Brayden DiFatta and dear brother of Carole Reilly.

A Celebration of Life Memorial will be held at a later date, to be announced. Those desiring may direct expressions of sympathy to the America Cancer Society. Online condolences may be left at:

www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 24, 2020.
