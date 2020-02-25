|
|
Of Severn, MD, passed away on Wednesday, February 19. Beloved father of Maria Luisa Ellis and husband Andy, Javier Rosas, Raquel Rosas, and David Rosas; brother of Walter Rosas-Canessa and Mina Barreto; and grandfather of Nick, Angela Carol, Jack, Jordan, Canessa, and Cecilia. Born in Peru, Javier was an internationally acclaimed jockey who won races in six countries, and was the first Peruvian jockey to move to the US in 1964, where he raced in numerous states, including at Pimlico, Bowie, Laurel and Delaware Park. Funeral Mass at St. Mary of the Mills Catholic Church in Laurel, MD on Thursday, February 27 at 11:00 a.m. For more information please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 25, 2020