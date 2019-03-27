Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Francisco Santos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francisco Santos

Notice Condolences Flowers

Francisco Santos Notice
Francisco (Paco) Roque Santos passed on March 18, 2019 at home surrounded by loving family. He was 84 years old. Mr Santos is survived by his beloved wife Amparo Denum Santos; his beloved children, Maria Susan Grace Gajo and her husband Reynaldo, Maria Soccoro Victoria Lee, Maria Lourdes Venturina and her husband Jos, Maria Theresa Tuazon, Philip Anthony Santos and his wife Joy; Cherished grandfather of Joseph Anthony Santos and Regina Beatrice Tuazon; Also dear brother of Dr. Priscilla Pizarro; Also survived by many other relatives and friends. Memorial services will be held at the Loyola Memorial Chapel at Commonwealth Avenue, Quezon City, Philippines, with viewing hours on March 19 through March 22, 10:00 AM-10:00 PM. Interment service will be held at the Loyola Memorial Chapel in Marikina on March 23 (Saturday) at 10:00 AM.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.