Francisco (Paco) Roque Santos passed on March 18, 2019 at home surrounded by loving family. He was 84 years old. Mr Santos is survived by his beloved wife Amparo Denum Santos; his beloved children, Maria Susan Grace Gajo and her husband Reynaldo, Maria Soccoro Victoria Lee, Maria Lourdes Venturina and her husband Jos, Maria Theresa Tuazon, Philip Anthony Santos and his wife Joy; Cherished grandfather of Joseph Anthony Santos and Regina Beatrice Tuazon; Also dear brother of Dr. Priscilla Pizarro; Also survived by many other relatives and friends. Memorial services will be held at the Loyola Memorial Chapel at Commonwealth Avenue, Quezon City, Philippines, with viewing hours on March 19 through March 22, 10:00 AM-10:00 PM. Interment service will be held at the Loyola Memorial Chapel in Marikina on March 23 (Saturday) at 10:00 AM.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 27, 2019