Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hartzler Funeral Home
404 South Main Street
Woodsboro, MD 21798
(301) 845-4300
Resources
More Obituaries for Franco Aiello
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Franco "Frank" Aiello


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Franco "Frank" Aiello Notice
Franco Michael "Frank" Aiello, age 73, of Woodsboro, died suddenly Wednesday, January 1, 2020 while fishing in the Anacostia River in Washington, D.C. Born June 9, 1946 in Naples, Italy, he was the son of the late Sam Aiello and Flora Restano Aiello. He was the husband of Katherine "Kathi" Aiello, his wife of 54 years.

Frank was employed as a high school math teacher for 41 years. He enjoyed fishing and spending time outdoors.

In addition to his wife he is survived by a son, Marcus Aiello and wife Rachael of West Friendship; 3 grandchildren, Hannah, Brendon and Kyle Aiello and 3 sisters, Frances Aiello and Gina McCray, both of Mechanicsville and Rita Plantamura of Augusta, GA. He was predeceased by a sister, Anna Milraney and a brother, John Aiello.

There will be no visitation or service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 5216, Glen Allen, VA 23058-5216.

The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Franco's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -