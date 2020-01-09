|
Franco Michael "Frank" Aiello, age 73, of Woodsboro, died suddenly Wednesday, January 1, 2020 while fishing in the Anacostia River in Washington, D.C. Born June 9, 1946 in Naples, Italy, he was the son of the late Sam Aiello and Flora Restano Aiello. He was the husband of Katherine "Kathi" Aiello, his wife of 54 years.
Frank was employed as a high school math teacher for 41 years. He enjoyed fishing and spending time outdoors.
In addition to his wife he is survived by a son, Marcus Aiello and wife Rachael of West Friendship; 3 grandchildren, Hannah, Brendon and Kyle Aiello and 3 sisters, Frances Aiello and Gina McCray, both of Mechanicsville and Rita Plantamura of Augusta, GA. He was predeceased by a sister, Anna Milraney and a brother, John Aiello.
There will be no visitation or service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 5216, Glen Allen, VA 23058-5216.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 9, 2020