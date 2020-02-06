|
On February 4, 2020, Frank Anthony Russo, Jr., PhD passed away doing what he loved most, cycling.
Frank is survived by his two brothers, Andy and Paul, their spouses (Cynthia and Karen), their children (John, Katie, Mac, Charlie-Claire and Katherine), a sister in law (Cindy) and her children (Payton, Alex, Hailey, and Eric). Frank joins his brother, Brian, and their parents Frank and Claire Russo in heaven. Frank's passing leaves a profound chasm in the lives of his brothers, nieces, nephews, cousins, colleagues and friends and is a true loss to all his family and friends.
A celebration of Frank's life will take place at the Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. 1050 York Road (beltway exit 26) on Saturday, February 8 from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 pm. For those who choose to celebrate his life and memory with us, please feel free to bring a photo and any stories to share.
In lieu of flowers, please pass Frank's passion for cycling down to the youth of his sport. If you'd like to make a donation, we suggest donating in memory of Frank to Maryland Interscholastic Cycling League: https://www.marylandmtb.org/donate.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 6, 2020