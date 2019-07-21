Home

POWERED BY

Services
Our Lady of the Angels
711 Maiden Choice Ln
Catonsville, MD 21228
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Angels Chapel at Charlestown
711 Maiden Choice Lane
Catonsville, MD
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Following Services
Our Lady of the Angels Chapel at Charlestown
711 Maiden Choice Lane
Catonsville, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank de la Reguera
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank C. de la Reguera

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank C. de la Reguera Notice
On Thursday, July 18, 2019, Frank C. de la Reguera; Beloved husband of the late Rosemary (nee Held); loving father of Raquel McGuire, Mary Vaden, Christopher de la Reguera III, and Georgia Walker; cherished grandfather of Abigail McGuire Matia, J. Patrick McGuire III, Rachel Vaden Michael, Emily, Elizabeth, and Mary de la Reguera, Ian and Matthew Walker. Also survived by 5 great-grandchildren.

Family will receive visitors at Our Lady of the Angels Chapel at Charlestown, 711 Maiden Choice Lane, Catonsville, MD 21228, on Wednesday, July 24, from 10-11am, where a Mass of Christian Burial will follow. Interment New Cathedral Cemetery, 4300 Old Frederick Rd., Baltimore, MD 21229.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions can be made in his name to Calvert Hall College High School, 8102 Lasalle Rd., Baltimore, MD 21286.
Published in Baltimore Sun from July 21 to July 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.