|
|
On Thursday, July 18, 2019, Frank C. de la Reguera; Beloved husband of the late Rosemary (nee Held); loving father of Raquel McGuire, Mary Vaden, Christopher de la Reguera III, and Georgia Walker; cherished grandfather of Abigail McGuire Matia, J. Patrick McGuire III, Rachel Vaden Michael, Emily, Elizabeth, and Mary de la Reguera, Ian and Matthew Walker. Also survived by 5 great-grandchildren.
Family will receive visitors at Our Lady of the Angels Chapel at Charlestown, 711 Maiden Choice Lane, Catonsville, MD 21228, on Wednesday, July 24, from 10-11am, where a Mass of Christian Burial will follow. Interment New Cathedral Cemetery, 4300 Old Frederick Rd., Baltimore, MD 21229.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions can be made in his name to Calvert Hall College High School, 8102 Lasalle Rd., Baltimore, MD 21286.
Published in Baltimore Sun from July 21 to July 22, 2019