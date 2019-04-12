|
|
On April 10, 2019 Frank D. Vanko, Beloved husband of the late Verlie Vanko, Devoted father of Colleen Korczynski and her husband Joel, Richard Vanko, and Agnes Hylind and her husband John, Cherished grandfather of Jennifer, Justin, Victoria, Daniel, Emily, and Brian. Frank is also survived by 7 great-grandchildren.Visitation with family will be held on Sunday 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the CONNELLY FUNERAL HOME of DUNDALK, 7110 Sollers Point Road. A funeral mass to celebrate Frank's life will be held on Monday at 10:00 AM at Our Lady of Hope, 1727 Lynch Road. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Our Lady of Hope Church in memory of Frank Vanko. Brought to you by Connelly Funeral Home of Dundalk
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 12, 2019