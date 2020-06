On June 3, 2020, Frank D. Dalzell.In addition to his father and wife, he is survived by sister-in-law Carol Podgorski, a neice and nephew, great nieces and nephews and many friends and bandmates and close friend Jerry McNeish. He was preceded in death by his mother and brother-in-law Frank Podgorski.Funeral services and interment will be private. The family will receive friends Thursday and Friday from 2-4 & 6-8 PM at the Jeffrey N. Zumbrun Funeral Home, 6028 Sykesville Road, Eldersburg, MD. Social distancing, face coverings and 50% capacity will be in effect at the funeral home.In lieu of flowers sympathies may be expressed in the form of contributions to the American Heart Association , 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060Online condolences may be made at www.jnzumbrunfuneralhome.com