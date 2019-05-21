Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Frank DiCara
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank DiCara

Notice Condolences Flowers

Frank DiCara Notice
DiCara, Frank, On May 19, 2019 Frank, beloved husband of the late Irma (nee Castagnera) and loving father of Susan Mannel and her husband Gerry and the late Paula Alsip and her late husband David. Also survived by his grandchildren, Danielle Mason and her husband Scott, Michael Alsip and his wife Lisa; great-grandchildren Paige Mason, Ava Mason, Isabella Alsip and Penelope Alsip; devoted brother of the late Angelo DiCara, Catherine Donato, Frieda Genovese, Joseph DiCara and Alfred "Doc" DiCara. As an expression of sympathy contributions may be made, in memory of Paula Alsip, to seasons Hospice Foundation, 8537 Solutions Center, and Chicago, Illinois 60677.Services and Interment Private per request of the family.Arrangements handled by teh Funeral Home of Charles S. Zannino Funeral Service P.A. visit us at www.zanninofuneralhome.com

logo

Published in Baltimore Sun from May 21 to May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.