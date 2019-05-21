|
|
DiCara, Frank, On May 19, 2019 Frank, beloved husband of the late Irma (nee Castagnera) and loving father of Susan Mannel and her husband Gerry and the late Paula Alsip and her late husband David. Also survived by his grandchildren, Danielle Mason and her husband Scott, Michael Alsip and his wife Lisa; great-grandchildren Paige Mason, Ava Mason, Isabella Alsip and Penelope Alsip; devoted brother of the late Angelo DiCara, Catherine Donato, Frieda Genovese, Joseph DiCara and Alfred "Doc" DiCara. As an expression of sympathy contributions may be made, in memory of Paula Alsip, to seasons Hospice Foundation, 8537 Solutions Center, and Chicago, Illinois 60677.Services and Interment Private per request of the family.Arrangements handled by teh Funeral Home of Charles S. Zannino Funeral Service P.A. visit us at www.zanninofuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 21 to May 22, 2019