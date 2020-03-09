Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson-Fosbrink Funeral Home
8521 Loch Raven Boulevard
Towson, MD 21286
410-668-2300

Frank Donato Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank Donato Jr. Notice
On March 6, 2020 FRANK DONATO, JR., beloved husband of Oneda E. Donato, devoted father of Frank J. Donato and wife Louanne and Jerry W. Donato and wife Jennifer. Loving grandfather of Michael, Angela, Frank (Bruno) and Marcus Donato.

Family and friends may call at The Johnson-Fosbrink Funeral Home P.A., 8521 Loch Raven Blvd. (beltway exit 29B) on Tuesday, March 10th from 4 to 8p.m. All are invited to attend a Funeral Mass in The Church of the Immaculate Heart of Mary on Wednesday, March 11th at 11a.m. Entombment to follow in Moreland Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to DAV- Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250 (www.dav.org) Condolences may be sent to www.jfhmd.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -