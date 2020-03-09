|
|
On March 6, 2020 FRANK DONATO, JR., beloved husband of Oneda E. Donato, devoted father of Frank J. Donato and wife Louanne and Jerry W. Donato and wife Jennifer. Loving grandfather of Michael, Angela, Frank (Bruno) and Marcus Donato.
Family and friends may call at The Johnson-Fosbrink Funeral Home P.A., 8521 Loch Raven Blvd. (beltway exit 29B) on Tuesday, March 10th from 4 to 8p.m. All are invited to attend a Funeral Mass in The Church of the Immaculate Heart of Mary on Wednesday, March 11th at 11a.m. Entombment to follow in Moreland Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to DAV- Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250 (www.dav.org) Condolences may be sent to www.jfhmd.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 9, 2020