|
|
On Friday, May 31, 2019 Frank E. Lindemon, age 85, of Baltimore, U.S. Korean War Veteran. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy E. (nee Stansbury) Lindemon; devoted father of Diane F. Smith, Deborah Lindemon King and her husband Lance, Josh Lindemon and his wife Sharon, Joseph Lindemon and his wife Carol, Jay Lindemon and his wife Susan; also survived by 8 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Service and interment private. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from June 1 to June 2, 2019