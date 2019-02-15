|
|
Frank Lothian Gibson III, 76, of Stuart, Florida passed away on February 7, 2019 at his residence with family by his side.Frank loved being on the water, and his exotic cars. He is loved by his family and will be missed.Frank is survived by his son, Frank Lothian Gibson IV of Mt. Airy, Maryland; daughter, Melissa Scott (Steve) of Pasadena, Maryland; sister, Jeanne (Clem) Kusiak of Linthicum, Maryland/Marco Island, Florida; grandchildren, Julie (Adam), Stephen and Brittany; two great grandchildren, Troy and Vincent, and special longtime friend Lynda Collins and his four legged companion, Kaylin. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Treasure Coast Hospice, 1201 SE Indian Street, Stuart, FL 34997.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2019