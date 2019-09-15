Home

Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
410-377-8300
Calling hours
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME
6500 York Rd. (at Overbrook)
Calling hours
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME
6500 York Rd. (at Overbrook)
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME
6500 York Rd. (at Overbrook)
FRANK GRANOFSKY Notice
On September 10, 2019 Frank Granofsky beloved husband of the late Bernadette Wagner Granofsky and the late Jeanne Disharoon Granofsky; dear father of Janet L. Granofsky, Richard B. McDonnell, Barry A. Granofsky, Cynthia J. Linder and Daniel M. Granofsky; dear grandfather of Jennifer McDonnell, Julie Kolb, Jeremy McDonnell, Erin Davis, Lindsey Brass and Michael Geiger Jr.; dear great-grandfather of Brandee Legere, Mark and Charles Kolb, Samantha Davis, Michael Geiger III, Kayla Davis and Caroline Brass

Friends may call at the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC. 6500 York Rd. (at Overbrook) on Wednesday, September 18th from 2-4 and 6-8 PM. A Funeral Service will be held Thursday, September 19th at 10:30 AM at the funeral home. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Church of the Nativity-Holy Comforter 419 Cedarcroft Rd. Baltimore MD 21212. www.mwfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 15, 2019
