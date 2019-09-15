|
On September 10, 2019 Frank Granofsky beloved husband of the late Bernadette Wagner Granofsky and the late Jeanne Disharoon Granofsky; dear father of Janet L. Granofsky, Richard B. McDonnell, Barry A. Granofsky, Cynthia J. Linder and Daniel M. Granofsky; dear grandfather of Jennifer McDonnell, Julie Kolb, Jeremy McDonnell, Erin Davis, Lindsey Brass and Michael Geiger Jr.; dear great-grandfather of Brandee Legere, Mark and Charles Kolb, Samantha Davis, Michael Geiger III, Kayla Davis and Caroline Brass
Friends may call at the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC. 6500 York Rd. (at Overbrook) on Wednesday, September 18th from 2-4 and 6-8 PM. A Funeral Service will be held Thursday, September 19th at 10:30 AM at the funeral home. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Church of the Nativity-Holy Comforter 419 Cedarcroft Rd. Baltimore MD 21212. www.mwfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 15, 2019