Frank Haas

On June 10, 2020, Frank Thomas Haas, beloved husband of Patricia R. Haas (nee Costa); devoted father of Stephen Haas and his wife Stephanie, James Haas and his wife Laura, and Julie Bilderback; loving grandfather of Luke and Drew Bilderback and Carson Haas; dear brother of Joseph Haas and his wife Linda. Frank is also survived by extended family and friends.



Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd. (beltway exit 26), on Sunday, June 14th, from 2 to 5 pm. Due to gathering size limits, there may be a wait to enter the building. Face masks are required. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Cockeysville, on Monday, June 15th, 10:30 AM. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens.



