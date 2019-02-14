Long-time Baltimore resident, Frank R. Hubbard III, died January 21, 2019 at the age of 75. Born in 1943, in Paris, Texas, to Marjorie and Frank R. Hubbard Jr., Frank grew up abroad (Japan and Germany) and in many states across the US, the eldest son of a career Army officer and a homemaker. As an undergraduate at Stanford University, where he was a member of the varsity rowing team, he met his future wife, Ann (Cox), whom he married in 1965. After serving two years in the Army at Fort Belvoir, VA, Frank went on to earn a Ph.D. in nuclear engineering from New York University and pursue a successful career in risk assessment. Frank moved to Baltimore in 1980, when his wife joined the faculty of John Hopkins Medical School. Their home was the site of frequent gatherings of family and friends, who cherished Frank's generosity and graciousness, excellent cooking, and warmth. An avid sailor and tennis player, Frank also enjoyed traveling, remodeling, learning about military aircraft with his grandsons, and listening to Jimmy Buffett.Frank was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his wife, Ann; his daughter, Jennifer Wanamaker; son-in-law, Paul Wanamaker; and grandchildren, Madison, Lake, Grady, and Penn Wanamaker, of Valdosta, Georgia; a brother, John Hubbard, of Olympia, Washington; and a sister, Lani Hubbard, of Port Townsend, Washington. He was preceded in death by his younger sister, Anne, in 2016. A celebration of Frank's life will be held this summer."Some of it's magic, and some of it's tragic but I had a good life all the way." –Jimmy Buffett Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary